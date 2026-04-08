Stewart Best and Authentic Salvation – PART 1 of 3 – SCRIPTURAL FOUNDATION (The Truth)

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"Erin's Testimony" Series (Part 1 of 3).
A three-part series on true, Biblical salvation w/ Stewart C. Best.
Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!
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Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.
His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.
At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.
He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.
__________ HELPFUL LINKS:
Stewart Best's Substack:
https://substack.com/@stewartcbest
Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):
NarrowWayTruth.com