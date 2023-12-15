Create New Account
Mysterious Visitor Arrives While Celeste Broadcasts About DEW!!! What In The World Is THIS??
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
286 Subscribers
479 views
Published Yesterday

This is a Snippet from when Celeste was a guest on Dr. Lee Merritt's show..... It looks like a "ghostly magic carpet" appeared during this portion. What do you think it was??

Link to LinkTree https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Link to Celestial Report https://celestialreport.com/

Link For Articles https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

Keywords
ghostsceleste solumdr lee merrittmagic carpettwighlight zone

