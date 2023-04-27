Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas for more than 14 hours.

During the flight, long-range aircraft crews carried out night and day refueling in the air.

  Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet.

