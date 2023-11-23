ILLUMINATI CARD GAME

THE SECRET AGENDA OF THE ILLUMINATI REVEALED VIA THE GAME OF CONSPIRACY.

The 25 Illuminati goals and techniques, according to former FBI Director Ted Gunderson. Illuminati: The Game of Conspiracy's Hidden Agenda revealed. The objectives of the Illuminati are: by Rifleman0007 1) Men are more disposed to do evil than good. 2) Promote liberalism. 3) Use the principles of freedom to incite racial tensions, etc.

Credit: Rifleman0007



