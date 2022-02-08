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Robert F Kennedy Jr -- Epic Speech -- Pfizer Data Shows Vaccinated are More Likely to Die
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70 views • February 08, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vt5fhp-patriot-news-outlet-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-epic-defeat-the-mandates-speech.html
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
January 23, 2022, an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., for a “Defeat the Mandates” rally. Speakers included scientists, doctors, academics, media personalities and COVID jab victims
Pfizer’s data show that if you take the COVID jab, you have a 21% increased chance of dying over the next six months, not fr…
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
January 23, 2022, an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., for a “Defeat the Mandates” rally. Speakers included scientists, doctors, academics, media personalities and COVID jab victims
Pfizer’s data show that if you take the COVID jab, you have a 21% increased chance of dying over the next six months, not fr…
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