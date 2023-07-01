Melbourne Freedom Rally 1 July 2023

For today's rally, we went a different route into Carlton along Lygon Street and back the same way before stopping to speak at the State Library lawn and then on to Queen Victoria Market to our usual spot. From there we returned to Parliament House where we had started. We were not put off by the waves of drizzle. We had plenty to say about the poison jabs, the jab mandates, the increased death stats in Australia, fifteen minute cities, transgender mutilation, and what our corrupt lying leadership has allowed. We keep this effort up to 'hold' all these topics in the forefront everyone's mind.