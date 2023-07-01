Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Melbourne Freedom Rally 1 July 2023
channel image
Lightpath
12 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

For today's rally, we went a different route into Carlton along Lygon Street and back the same way before stopping to speak at the State Library lawn and then on to Queen Victoria Market to our usual spot. From there we returned to Parliament House where we had started. We were not put off by the waves of drizzle. We had plenty to say about the poison jabs, the jab mandates, the increased death stats in Australia, fifteen minute cities, transgender mutilation, and what our corrupt lying leadership has allowed. We keep this effort up to 'hold' all these topics in the forefront everyone's mind. 

Keywords
freedompoisoncorruptrallytransgendermandatesleadershiplyingmelbournejabsparliament housequeen victoria marketcarltonlygon streetfifteen minute citiesstate librarydrizzle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket