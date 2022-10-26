Create New Account
ELON MUSK Good Guy or Controlled Opposition Puppet?
High Hopes
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


October 25, 2022


Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined by Jason Bermas, show host of Reality Rants with Jason Bermas and producer of Loose Change, to break down many proofs that Elon Musk is not the "good guy" that many of us want to believe, but rather another controlled opposition plant. What do you think?


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1pvkmv-elon-musk-good-guy-or-controlled-opposition-puppet.html


Keywords
lifecontrolled oppositioncultureelon muskpuppetgood guydeanna lorrainejason bermasshots fired

