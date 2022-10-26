ELON MUSK Good Guy or Controlled Opposition Puppet?

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





October 25, 2022





Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is joined by Jason Bermas, show host of Reality Rants with Jason Bermas and producer of Loose Change, to break down many proofs that Elon Musk is not the "good guy" that many of us want to believe, but rather another controlled opposition plant. What do you think?





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT!





