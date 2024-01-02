Firstpost





Jan 2, 2024





Is Russia Immune to Houthi Red Sea attacks? | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Russian ships continue to use the Red Sea route despite repeated attacks by the Houthi rebels of Yemen. Reports say the warm relation between Russia and Iran is making Russian ships immune to attacks. Palki Sharma tells you why this is a risky strategy.





---





Red Sea Attacks | Houthis | Russia | Trade Route | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#redsea #houthis #attacks #russia #traderoute #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

https://www.youtube.com/@Firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW90p_dMALY