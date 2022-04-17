Zidkenu of American Freedom Radio On John B Wells Caravan to Midnight Show #1776 "The RESURRECTION"

Good Friday Quantum Praise Night before Easter? Must be THE perfect time for Zidkenu's next exciting call-in to Caravan to Midnight, hosted by John B. Wells, who says Zidkenu is "a little chatty" but "He's a cool guy!" "Sid" opens with the hymn "Blessed Bible" and discusses the date Nisan 13 with Easter coming and how Jesus was "the Ransom" then discusses several Scriptures discussed in previous calls, starting with Daniel 12:1-2 "The Time of Trouble such as never was since there was a nation" followed by "multitudes who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake" comparing it to what Jesus said in John 5:28 when those in the graves will come forth - Next we examine what Ecclesiastes says regarding the state of the dead and how "there is no knowledge nor device in the grave" and "the dead know nothing". [See Ecc 9:5, 10] As a guest Sid did not wish too tread to heavily here, as our host John B. agreed with the previous caller who had spoken of her dead relatives as being with her in the room, sooo... we skip over to the war involving Ukraine and Russia as part of the greater war of depopulation involving biolabs, how the Jesuits are 1430% over-represented in government and media, how we now have a Jesuit Pope, a Jesuit US president and Jesuit medical chief - Fauci, then how Dr. Bryan Ardis has apparently solved a large piece of the plandemic with his research into their use of venom - completing a mystery that points back to original sin in the Garden of Eden. Zidkenu explains no arrests have been made, and that fear and desperation will goad the masses into anarchy to tear down every last part of the old system. Zidkenu ends the segment by explaining that the only answer to war is the peace of "the still small voice" of I Kings 19:11-12 that will end all wars once and for all! THEN all the people will see their dead loved ones come back in the resurrection! So much to say in only 250 seconds.Fast Forward to 09:45 for Zidkenu's call in.NOTE: Patrick LANCASTER is the name of the reporter on the ground in the Donbass. Please see:Thank you to John and Brendi Wells and all the CaravanersSpecial thanks to producer Dawn Romero, without whom this is pert near impossible!Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.