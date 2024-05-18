Create New Account
All eyes are on the House now. Speaker Johnson, do the right thing with RECA
Sen. Josh Hawley  |  RECA [Radiation Exposure Compensation Act] has passed the Senate twice. Thousands and thousands of Americans poisoned by their own government are waiting. 


All eyes are on the House now. Speaker Johnson, do the right thing. Bring it to the floor


sen josh hawleyradiation exposure compensation actreca

