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The Days of Noah and The Unprepared
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123 views • April 30, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/days-of-noah-and-the-unprepared/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, ""The enemy has lulled My People to sleep, even though they heard the alarms from My Prophets, they did not heed or prepare. This will lead to great suffering for many," say The LORD."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/days-of-noah-and-the-unprepared/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, ""The enemy has lulled My People to sleep, even though they heard the alarms from My Prophets, they did not heed or prepare. This will lead to great suffering for many," say The LORD."
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