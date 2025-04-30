THE END IS AT HAND ⚧ THE BATHHOUSE BARRY SCAM REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PIGFORD VS. GLICKMAN
African American Farmers Settlement
Agreement
(Pigford II)
This Settlement applies to African-American
farmers who (a) submitted a request to file a late claim
on or between October 13, 1999 and June 18, 2008,
under the 1999 settlement in the earlier class action
known as Pigford v. Glickman (“Pigford”), and (b) who
did not receive a merits determination of their
discrimination claim. For more information, call 1-866-
950-5547 or visit: www.blackfarmercase.com
https://clearinghouse.net/case/12515/
https://www.rafiusa.org/blog/tbt-when-black-farmers-prevailed-remembering-the-historic-pigford-case/
https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Internet/FSA_File/pigford.pdf
https://nationalaglawcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/assets/crs/RS20430.pdf