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Syrian Refugee Machete Attack in Germany | True News
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21 views • May 23, 2021
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Today blood once again hit the German pavement, this time within Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. A young bearded man police confirmed as a “Syrian refugee” (who was in fact already known to them), murdered a woman and injured two others (one man, one woman) in a Machete attack outside of a Kebab shop.
Sources:
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/07/24/syrian-refugee-machetes-woman-to-death-injures-two-more-in-germany/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html
http://heatst.com/uk/exclusive-france-suppressed-news-of-gruesome-torture-at-bataclan-massacre/
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3360/syrian-refugee-machete-attack-in-germany-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3360-syrian-refugee-machete-attack-in-germany-true-news
Today blood once again hit the German pavement, this time within Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. A young bearded man police confirmed as a “Syrian refugee” (who was in fact already known to them), murdered a woman and injured two others (one man, one woman) in a Machete attack outside of a Kebab shop.
Sources:
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/07/24/syrian-refugee-machetes-woman-to-death-injures-two-more-in-germany/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3705823/Machete-wielding-attacker-kills-woman-injures-two-new-German-outrage.html
http://heatst.com/uk/exclusive-france-suppressed-news-of-gruesome-torture-at-bataclan-massacre/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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