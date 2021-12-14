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End Times Productions: The Satanist Elon Musk's 'Plan'... [13.12.2021]
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235 views • December 14, 2021
Me: -> There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! - Everything is Planned for years...
7 days ago: Elon Musk said Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022, later than he anticipated... https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
The Neuralink Brain Chip | Elon Musk Neuralink
https://elonmuskneuralink.com/the-neuralink-brain-chip-elon-musk-neuralink/
https://neuralink.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuralink
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=elon+musk+neuralink+chip&;t=h_&ia=web
Elon Musk just confirmed the impossible. Elon Musk's Neuralink is almost complete and ready for testing. Will you upload yourself into the cloud? What will our future hold, now that our nightmares have become a reality?
The Times They Are a-Changin...
#elonmusk #neuralink #tech #transhumanism
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
15,502 viewsDec 13, 2021
End Times Productions
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GNlpL56u2Zg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
7 days ago: Elon Musk said Neuralink hopes to start implanting its brain chips in humans in 2022, later than he anticipated... https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-neuralink-hopes-to-start-human-testing-2022-2021-12?r=US&;IR=T
The Neuralink Brain Chip | Elon Musk Neuralink
https://elonmuskneuralink.com/the-neuralink-brain-chip-elon-musk-neuralink/
https://neuralink.com/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuralink
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=elon+musk+neuralink+chip&;t=h_&ia=web
Elon Musk just confirmed the impossible. Elon Musk's Neuralink is almost complete and ready for testing. Will you upload yourself into the cloud? What will our future hold, now that our nightmares have become a reality?
The Times They Are a-Changin...
#elonmusk #neuralink #tech #transhumanism
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
15,502 viewsDec 13, 2021
End Times Productions
462K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GNlpL56u2Zg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Keywords
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