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Great Canadian Convoy Stories: What Inspired a Western Girl to Visit Ottawa and a Military Man's Passionate Truth on Vaccines
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20 views • February 12, 2022
Two heartfelt and genuine stories. One comes from a woman who is a Program Director with one of Calgary's mainstream radio stations and how she felt a need to go to Ottawa herself to see with her own eyes the Freedom Convoy. The second story comes from a very passionate and articulate military man from Eastern Canada who rails on Justin Trudeau's vaccine mandates.
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WHISTLEBLOWER CANADIAN ARMY MAJOR STEPHEN CHLEDOWSKI BREAKS RANKS AND SPILLS THE TRUTH!!
REFLECTIONS & WARNINGS @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6GnmDOO7sVf/
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Related videos:
Freedom Convoy heart-warming Story - "You have to see with your own eyes!" | IrnieracingNews
https://youtu.be/wmohLQPL2sA
WHISTLEBLOWER CANADIAN ARMY MAJOR STEPHEN CHLEDOWSKI BREAKS RANKS AND SPILLS THE TRUTH!!
REFLECTIONS & WARNINGS @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6GnmDOO7sVf/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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