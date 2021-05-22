What Do WHO Get From China To Help Promote Pandemic Across the World?

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Dr. Li-Meng Yan questions the WHO during interview with Republic TV May 21st: We should ask many things to WHO. What do they get from China to do these things to help China to promote this kind of pandemic all over the world? All these things we have to ask.