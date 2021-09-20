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Producer Of The Hunger Games Exposes Hollywood Elites
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367 views • September 20, 2021
John Paul Rice, Independent Film Producer, explains the rampant pedophilia and child abuse going on in Hollywood, media corporations, banking and the music industry.
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