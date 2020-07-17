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Democrats psychotically & sexually abusing children
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42 views • July 17, 2020
Leftists have an apparent lust for children, and want to molest them as often as possible. If they didn't, they wouldn't be sexualizing their children and exposing them to such perversion at all.
Real parents would have followed this freak home and convinced them that discretion is of paramount importance to their health.
Real parents would have followed this freak home and convinced them that discretion is of paramount importance to their health.
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