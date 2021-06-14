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NETANYAHU SH!TS ON AMERICA & KVETCHES OVER POSSIBLE WAR WITH IRAN IN HIS FINAL KNESSET SPEECH
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34 views • June 14, 2021
Netanyahu Takes a Dump on America "the Greatest Ally" Then Has a Pop at Naftali Bennett Who Is Even Worse Than Him and Then Kvetches Over the Auschwitz Railway Lines, Iran Is Also Brought to the Table Yet Again. When Are You Going to Face Karma for the American Holocaust Which Happened on 911 Mr Netanyahu ? The Day Americans Burned in the Towers and You Later Claimed "Its Very Good for Israel"
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