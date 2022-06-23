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It takes alot more than just fancy flying
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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77 views • June 23, 2022

re: Baktun

🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment

🇺🇸 Badass links: Mudfossil University: Hidden history 
https://youtu.be/Nbsu3fSljns
pronunciation correction: re: baktun

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

💎 BLONDIE BROADCAST Platforms:
My Youtube awakening links:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
youtube: Broadcast America First
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/
🕶 Majestic12: MoM
https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html
🇺🇸 Trumps War on Child Trafficking 
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/

🌞 Donation/tips are appreciated 
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast

🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS 
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838

🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ

Keywords
americagreatawakeningtopgun
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