It takes alot more than just fancy flying

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re: Baktun
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🇺🇸 Badass links: Mudfossil University: Hidden history
https://youtu.be/Nbsu3fSljns
pronunciation correction: re: baktun
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
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youtube: Broadcast America First
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
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🎨 Awakening Music Memes: learn & share
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Xf3s0wKX0HzO/
🕶 Majestic12: MoM
https://rumble.com/vv9esk-aschen-federation-analysis.html
🇺🇸 Trumps War on Child Trafficking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PJi3Qz1ya12c/
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🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
♟Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ