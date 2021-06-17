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ΟΛΑ ΤΡΕΧΟΥΝ ΚΙ ΟΛΑ ΑΛΛΑΖΟΥΝ..ΦΩΤΙΑ ΣΤΑ ΜΠΑΤΖΑΚΙΑ ΜΑΣ...!!
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320 views • June 17, 2021
17/06/2021 ΠΑΨΤΕ ΝΑ ΕΜΠΙΣΤΕΥΕΤΕ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ Η, ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΙΚΟΙ Η, ΦΥΤΕΥΜΕΝΟΙ ΑΝΑΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΣ ΑΠΟ ΣΚΟΤΕΙΝΟΥΣ..ΔΗΛΑΔΗ...ΦΑΡΟΙ...
ΕΠΙΣΗΣ ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΞΕΧΑΣΑ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΑΝΑΦΕΡΩ ΣΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...ΟΣΟΙ ΓΝΩΣΤΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΚΑΘΕ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΕΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ Η ΕΧΟΥΝ ΚΑΝΕΙ ΤΟ ΜΠΟΛΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΩΣ ΗΔΗ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΦΥΓΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΚΗΝΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΕΞΩΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΙΕΣ....
ΕΠΙΣΗΣ ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΞΕΧΑΣΑ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΑΝΑΦΕΡΩ ΣΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ...ΟΣΟΙ ΓΝΩΣΤΟΙ ΑΠΟ ΚΑΘΕ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΟΥΣ ΔΕΙΧΝΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ Η ΕΧΟΥΝ ΚΑΝΕΙ ΤΟ ΜΠΟΛΙ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΩΣ ΗΔΗ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΦΥΓΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΚΗΝΙΟ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΑΛΛΕΣ ΕΞΩΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΙΕΣ....
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