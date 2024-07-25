BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAND COUNT PAPER BALLOT
SALVATORIO
SALVATORIO
20 views • 9 months ago

HAND COUNT PAPER BALLOT


Hand count Paper ballot

One day voting on election day

Hand count Vote valid

On a one day voting national holiday


Voter ID Voter ID

US citizens only

Voter ID Voter ID

Make our elections fair and free


No mail in voting No drop boxes

No internet connected machines

No centralized tabulation centers

No voting without your voter ID


Hand count Paper ballot

One day voting on election day

Hand count Vote valid

On a one day voting national holiday


Voter ID Voter ID

US citizens only

Voter ID Voter ID

That's the way it's got to be


No ballot hatvesting Tell the politicians

All owned by machine companies

No fake signatures No fake ballots

No fake registrations No fake IDs


Hand count Paper ballot

One day voting on election day

Hand count Vote valid

On a one day voting national holiday


Voter ID Voter ID

US citizens only

Voter ID Voter ID

Make our elections fair and free


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

