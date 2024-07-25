© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAND COUNT PAPER BALLOT
One day voting on election day
On a one day voting national holiday
US citizens only
Make our elections fair and free
No mail in voting No drop boxes
No internet connected machines
No centralized tabulation centers
No voting without your voter ID
That's the way it's got to be
No ballot hatvesting Tell the politicians
All owned by machine companies
No fake signatures No fake ballots
No fake registrations No fake IDs
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024