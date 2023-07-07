Our gunners near Avdiivka (DPR) received new shells to increase the range of aimed fire.
According to one of the fighters, his Msta-B used to fire at a maximum of 24 kilometers, and now he can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 29 kilometers.
