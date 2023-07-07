Create New Account
Our Gunners near Avdiivka (DPR) Received New Shells to Increase the Range of Aimed Fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Our gunners near Avdiivka (DPR) received new shells to increase the range of aimed fire.

According to one of the fighters, his Msta-B used to fire at a maximum of 24 kilometers, and now he can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 29 kilometers.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

