© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moderna To Start Sacrificing Infants As Young As 6 Months Old
Follow
0
Share
Report
130 views • November 18, 2021
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on infants as young as 6 months old
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111012313/https://www.theblaze.com/news/moderna-infant-covid-vaccine-trial#toggle-gdpr
A COVID-19 vaccine study for children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082103/https://connect.trialscope.com/studies/0e8fc8e6-5782-46fd-8b03-0994a5ad8b41
THE VACCINE INJURY STORY OF MADDIE DE GARAY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PruLGJZRaLsF/
A Study to Evaluate Safety and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine in Healthy Children Between 6 Months of Age and Less Than 12 Years of Age
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082107/https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04796896
A Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adults Aged 18 Years and Older to Prevent COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20211112112252/https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
A Study to Evaluate the Safety, Reactogenicity, and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adolescents 12 to
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on infants as young as 6 months old
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111012313/https://www.theblaze.com/news/moderna-infant-covid-vaccine-trial#toggle-gdpr
A COVID-19 vaccine study for children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082103/https://connect.trialscope.com/studies/0e8fc8e6-5782-46fd-8b03-0994a5ad8b41
THE VACCINE INJURY STORY OF MADDIE DE GARAY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PruLGJZRaLsF/
A Study to Evaluate Safety and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine in Healthy Children Between 6 Months of Age and Less Than 12 Years of Age
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082107/https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04796896
A Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adults Aged 18 Years and Older to Prevent COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20211112112252/https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
A Study to Evaluate the Safety, Reactogenicity, and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adolescents 12 to
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.