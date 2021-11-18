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Moderna To Start Sacrificing Infants As Young As 6 Months Old
theDTrain
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130 views • November 18, 2021
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Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on infants as young as 6 months old
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111012313/https://www.theblaze.com/news/moderna-infant-covid-vaccine-trial#toggle-gdpr
A COVID-19 vaccine study for children
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082103/https://connect.trialscope.com/studies/0e8fc8e6-5782-46fd-8b03-0994a5ad8b41
THE VACCINE INJURY STORY OF MADDIE DE GARAY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PruLGJZRaLsF/
A Study to Evaluate Safety and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine in Healthy Children Between 6 Months of Age and Less Than 12 Years of Age
https://web.archive.org/web/20211111082107/https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04796896
A Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adults Aged 18 Years and Older to Prevent COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20211112112252/https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04470427
A Study to Evaluate the Safety, Reactogenicity, and Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Adolescents 12 to
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vaccinetruthcovid
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