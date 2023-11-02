CO Court Case: Prosecutors Caught in Major Lie to Remove Pres. Trump from Ballot

Enormous Development: Colorado Prosecutors Caught in Major Lie in Court Case to Remove President Trump from Ballot – With Video Evidence
Another false narrative being pushed by the corrupt judicial system, this time in Colorado. They are trying everything to get Trump off of the ballot. This includes taking a page out of the J6 Select Committees handbook and falsifying video footage and timestamps.
Read More:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/enormous-development-colorado-prosecutors-caught-major-lie-court/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.