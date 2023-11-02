Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CO Court Case: Prosecutors Caught in Major Lie to Remove Pres. Trump from Ballot
channel image
GalacticStorm
2170 Subscribers
Shop now
76 views
Published Yesterday

Enormous Development: Colorado Prosecutors Caught in Major Lie in Court Case to Remove President Trump from Ballot – With Video Evidence


Another false narrative being pushed by the corrupt judicial system, this time in Colorado. They are trying everything to get Trump off of the ballot. This includes taking a page out of the J6 Select Committees handbook and falsifying video footage and timestamps.


Read More:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/enormous-development-colorado-prosecutors-caught-major-lie-court/


Keywords
president trumpindictments14th amendment2024 presidential candidateremoval from ballot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket