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Freshman Democrat targeted in ethics probe for 'inappropriate' relations
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2 views • October 25, 2019
California Rep. Katie Hill found an unusual ally in House Republican Matt Gaetz, who defended her on Twitter as lurid details of her personal life came to light amid a bitter divorce battle. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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