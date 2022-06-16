RUSSIA’S VICTORIES IN DONBASS LEAVE NO WAY OUT FOR UKRAINIAN TROOPS

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Caught on the highly recommended site South front reporting on wars in Ukraine and Middle East.
link: https://southfront.org/no-way-out-for-ukrainian-troops/
Main disclosure : 250 militaries, amongst the 2000 nazis AFU soldiers hidden underground at Azot plant in Severodonetsk, are suspected to be foreign mercenaries !