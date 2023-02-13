https://gettr.com/post/p2850p00476
2/12/2023 Miles Guo: At least thousands of (military) bases in Communist China for purpose of launching balloons; the largest CCP (military) bases overseas are located in Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Cuba, Venezuela; one of our fellow fighters who risked the life of his entire family did approach CIA and FBI, but no one was serious about his intel
#CCPballoons #Japan #Taiwan #RussiaUkraineWar #CIA #FBI #Mongolia #RedSea
2/12/2023 文贵直播：中共国境内最起码有上千个气球发射基站，海外最大的基站在沙特、巴哈马、古巴、委内瑞拉；我们战友冒着全家生命危险曾向美国情报部门爆料，却无人理会
#中共气球 #日本 #台湾 #俄乌战场 #中央情报局 #联邦调查局 #蒙古 #红海
