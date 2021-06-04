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Covid Scandals Hit The Mainstream _ The Highwire.
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40 views • June 04, 2021
Del is Back!; Hospital Sued for Mandating Covid Shot; World Rocked by the Fauci Email Dump; ICAN to Public Own Fauci FOIA; Dr. Ron Paul on Censorship & Liberty
Download Anthony Fauci's emails from ICAN here (~3000 pages; 600+MB) : https://www.mediafire.com/file/e7wi0lqjd1d5lcx/Combined_Fauci_Emails_in_Chron_Order_OCRd_FINAL.pdf/file
Broadcasted 6/4/21 4:00am - 6/4/21 6:53am
Download Anthony Fauci's emails from ICAN here (~3000 pages; 600+MB) : https://www.mediafire.com/file/e7wi0lqjd1d5lcx/Combined_Fauci_Emails_in_Chron_Order_OCRd_FINAL.pdf/file
Broadcasted 6/4/21 4:00am - 6/4/21 6:53am
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