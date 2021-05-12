Arizona's Cannabis Sales Expectations

Arizona started the recreational cannabis legalization process with the 2020 election. With a total population of approximately 7.3M, it is the largest state in the Southwest.The AZ cannabis per capita spend estimate is $76.18. One interesting group of potential consumers are tourists. The reverse effect of AZ residents not having to travel to neighboring CA, NV, and CO for recreational cannabis may be a factor, but the same case can be made with any state legalizing recreational cannabis. With the per capita assumptions, and AZ 21+ population, the top line sales forecast for AZ is $406M for the first complete year of recreational sales.Show Notes:Projections for Arizona adult-use cannabis salesGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 714 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.