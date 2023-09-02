"Metaphysical Martini" 08/30/2023 - Ani Answers Questions on the Great Awakening

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Don't panic! It's going to be okay.
Hello Everyone! I'm Ani Avedissian. Welcome to Metaphysical Martini. 3 parts spirit. 1 part rational mind. Add 2 drops of optimism. Give it all good, hard shake and pour.
Dress it with the olives of grace and empathy. Sit back, sip slowly and contemplate the wonder of cosmic co-creation.
Join me, Ani Avedissian, to find out what's true...what's woo...and what gets flushed down the loo in today's poorly educated, highly opinionated, dysfunctional little world.
Our goal is to "Let the Spirit Inhabit the Human," but be warned - this show is politically incorrect because we do not wish to erode our intellect. If you are easily offended, this show is not for you. If, on the other hand, you are a sovereign soul with a sense of humor and capacity for objectivity, then welcome aboard!
TODAY'S REAL LIFE COCKTAIL:
Pimm's No. 1 Cup
2 ounces Pimm's No. 1
1/2 ounce London Dry Gin
3 ounces ginger beer
I cucumber slice
Sprig of mint
Fill a highball with ice
pour in Pimm's
Pour in Gin
Pour in ginger beer
Stir gently
Dress with cucumber and mint
Enjoy!
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Metaphysical Martini is graciously produced by Cosmic Reality Radio, to whom we are most grateful: https://www.cosmicreality.com/
SUPPORT COSMIC ANI
Hey Peeps!
I make podcasts and videos on my own dime to promote social awareness, to encourage We the Peeps to share ideas and opinions. Without open, civil discussion, we cannot build a better world. Unless we are willing to entertain alternative points of view and have the guts to change our minds when presented with new information, we cannot enter the new golden age of reason. We need space to share, to declare and above all, we need to relearn the importance of discussion for the sake of evolution, not for the sake of winning an argument.
All donations are gratefully received.
PayPal: https://paypal.me/AniAvedissian?locale.x=en_US
If you do not wish to use PayPal, my mailing address is
Ani Avedissian
P O Box 714
Wilsonville OR 97070 USA
Thank you and may your generosity be returned one thousand fold.
FOLLOW:
Website: http://aniavedissian.com/
Blog http://aniavedissian.blogspot.com/
Twitter https://twitter.com/cosmic_ani