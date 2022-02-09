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Un camionneur a Ottawa donne un update sur la situation du convoi - 8 fév. 2022
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40 views • February 09, 2022
Dans cette vidéo qui semble dater d’hier matin le 8 février (selon les événememts), cet homme résume ce que Pat King et les truckers ont partagé comme infos en anglais. Ils appellent tous ceux qui peuvent se rendre à Ottawa à le faire, pour constater par eux-mêmes ce que Troudeau exerce comme intimidation et menaces. Le plus possible, il faut des yeux pacifiques pour détourner le blackout de communication. Les truckers ne sont pas du tout inquiets du blackout de communication, mais ils ont besoin de yeux pour voir!
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