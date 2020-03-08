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IN LOVE IN VAIN
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4 views • March 08, 2020
Sing along Karaoke-style to a poignant love gone wrong song from the pulsing past.
"In Love In Vain"
It's only human for anyone to want to be in love
But who wants to be in love in vain
At night, you hang around the house and eat your heart out
And cry your eyes out, even rack your brain
You sit and wonder why anyone as wonderful as she
Should cause you such misery and pain
I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree
'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain
I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree
'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain
"In Love In Vain"
It's only human for anyone to want to be in love
But who wants to be in love in vain
At night, you hang around the house and eat your heart out
And cry your eyes out, even rack your brain
You sit and wonder why anyone as wonderful as she
Should cause you such misery and pain
I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree
'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain
I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree
'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain
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