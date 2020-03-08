Sing along Karaoke-style to a poignant love gone wrong song from the pulsing past.



"In Love In Vain"



It's only human for anyone to want to be in love

But who wants to be in love in vain

At night, you hang around the house and eat your heart out

And cry your eyes out, even rack your brain



You sit and wonder why anyone as wonderful as she

Should cause you such misery and pain

I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree

'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain



I thought that I would be in heaven but I'm only up a tree

'Cause it's just my luck to be in love in vain