High Altitude Object Shot Down Over Alaska | Gordon Chang (TPC #1,084)

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TPC #1,084 is with Mr. Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China and The Great US-China Tech War.
His twitter: https://twitter.com/GordonGChang?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Buy it here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B000FC1HFU/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
Great US-China Tech War: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0874WH7L7/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
His website: http://www.gordonchang.com/books.htm
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