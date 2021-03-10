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The Health Care Bill Passes The House! | True News
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61 views • March 10, 2021
The "Affordable Health Care for America Act"
Some facts and falsehoods about the latest push towards socialized medicine. From Freedomain Radio.
Sources
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/blogs/TapscottsCopyDesk/Congress-has-already-exempted-itself-from-Public-Option-57822787.html
http://www.pittsburghlive.com/x/pittsburghtrib/opinion/s_646161.html
http://www.libertarianleanings.com/2009/10/the-health-care-reform-goal.html
http://freedomtorch.com/2619/blog/297/
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB124779717982855785.html
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB125763756556136303.html?mod=article-outset-box
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052748704795604574519671055918380.html
Some facts and falsehoods about the latest push towards socialized medicine. From Freedomain Radio.
Sources
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/blogs/TapscottsCopyDesk/Congress-has-already-exempted-itself-from-Public-Option-57822787.html
http://www.pittsburghlive.com/x/pittsburghtrib/opinion/s_646161.html
http://www.libertarianleanings.com/2009/10/the-health-care-reform-goal.html
http://freedomtorch.com/2619/blog/297/
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB124779717982855785.html
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB125763756556136303.html?mod=article-outset-box
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424052748704795604574519671055918380.html
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