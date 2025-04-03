BrightLearn - Christian Zionism: Road Map to Armageddon? by Stephen Sizer

This podcast delves into the book "Christian Zionism: Road Map to Armageddon?" by Stephen Sizer which explores the origins, beliefs and global impact of Christian Zionism, a movement rooted in the literal interpretation of biblical prophecy that has significantly influenced Middle Eastern politics and American foreign policy, often advocating for the exclusive rights of Jewish people to the land of Israel and opposing peace efforts in the region.





