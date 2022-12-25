Create New Account
More Political Theater - Another Trump Reaction Video
Published Yesterday

More Political Theater - Another Trump Reaction Video. Nobody believes that Donald is really going to waste his time making reaction videos reacting to some criminal referral by a phony committee. It's all political theater. And if that was really the best he could do; if he is not some kind of super predator mastermind on a long con; if all this J6 nonsense is real, then Donald deserves everything coming his way! Read the full article at blogspot.com, substack.com, or realfreenews.com https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2022/12/more-political-theater-another-trump.html https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/more-political-theater https://realfreenews.com/ #trump #fytrunp #chtrump #donaldtrump #usa #republican #conservative #america #biden #politics #makeamericagreatagain #covid #trumptrain #memes #kag #joebiden #trumpsupporters #election #keepamericagreat #freedom #trumpmemes #democrats #republicans #democrat #meme #coronavirus #liberal #vote #americafirst #blacklivesmatter #blm

