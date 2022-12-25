More Political Theater - Another Trump Reaction Video. Nobody believes
that Donald is really going to waste his time making reaction videos
reacting to some criminal referral by a phony committee. It's all
political theater. And if that was really the best he could do; if he
is not some kind of super predator mastermind on a long con; if all this
J6 nonsense is real, then Donald deserves everything coming his way!
Read the full article at blogspot.com, substack.com, or realfreenews.com
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2022/12/more-political-theater-another-trump.html
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/more-political-theater
https://realfreenews.com/
