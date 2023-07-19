IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed $17MIL payoffs to Biden between 2014 to 2019

🚨 IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed that between 2014 to 2019—in just five years—the Biden family received approximately $17 million from Romania, China, & other foreign countries.
$17 MILLION.
What were the Bidens’ selling? Nothing but influence & access to the Biden network.
The total was $17 million from foreign countries.
From the hearing:
Rep. James Comer: How much money did Hunter Biden and his business associates receive from the Ukrainian company Burisma , paid to everyone involved?
Joseph Ziegler: 6.5 million.
Rep. James Comer: Burisma also paid Blue Star Strategies and a law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, bringing the total Barisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?
Joseph Ziegler: That is correct. 7.3 million.
Rep. James Comer: 7.3 million. Between 2014 and 2019, this brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?
Joseph Ziegler: That is correct.
The Biden Crime Family just got caught.
