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215 - Wo stehen wir + Vorbereitungen
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8035 views • January 06, 2022
5Geh
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
God's Name in DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UcT9BVOCC3wY/
- die ersten 6 Minuten!
Bei 26 GHz wird Graphen zum Transistor
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e1z3WItxx8El/
Das C-Band von 5 Geh ist 26 GHz
26 Ghz von Qualcomm ("Qual komm")
https://www.netzwelt.de/5g/169929_2-snapdragon-x55-multimode-modem-5g-smartphones-router-autos.html#mmwave
*************************************************
Savannah N. - youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaAMZBXMIvLsbv5i5RbeuQ/videos
*************************************************
.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
God's Name in DNA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UcT9BVOCC3wY/
- die ersten 6 Minuten!
Bei 26 GHz wird Graphen zum Transistor
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e1z3WItxx8El/
Das C-Band von 5 Geh ist 26 GHz
26 Ghz von Qualcomm ("Qual komm")
https://www.netzwelt.de/5g/169929_2-snapdragon-x55-multimode-modem-5g-smartphones-router-autos.html#mmwave
*************************************************
Savannah N. - youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaAMZBXMIvLsbv5i5RbeuQ/videos
*************************************************
.
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