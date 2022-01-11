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Americans. You Better Wake Up - Or Else.
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328 views • January 11, 2022
Planning to put people in prisons for rejecting vaccines, remember these are empty threats, but knowing your enemy, strike before he does.
Some of you might consider Stew Peters as controlled opposition, but that doesn't matter, most of the things he says are real and true.
Maybe he still believes in the "virus" narrative, or he is fed false information, but most things he says are true.
Some of you might consider Stew Peters as controlled opposition, but that doesn't matter, most of the things he says are real and true.
Maybe he still believes in the "virus" narrative, or he is fed false information, but most things he says are true.
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