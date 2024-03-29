Do You Want More Of This?

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

The Awfulness Is The Point

* They are disintegrating your liberties.

* This is deliberate; none of this is by accident.

“...it’s clear that eye-for-an-eye is the only way this ends.”


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 29 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4m96l6-last-night-was-a-disaster-for-democrats-ep.-2218-03292024.html

