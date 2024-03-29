Do You Want More Of This?

The Awfulness Is The Point
* They are disintegrating your liberties.
* This is deliberate; none of this is by accident.
* “...it’s clear that eye-for-an-eye is the only way this ends.”
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 29 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4m96l6-last-night-was-a-disaster-for-democrats-ep.-2218-03292024.html
