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Abp. Viganò calls for Anti-Globalist Alliance to stop global enslavement of humanity (MIRRORED)
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425 views • November 22, 2021
Abp. Viganò calls for Anti-Globalist Alliance to stop global enslavement of humanity (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The John-Henry Westen Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/bDwHpMbdho0
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is calling for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance “under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior,” to fight back against the establishment of the New World Order.
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Mirrored from You Tube channel The John-Henry Westen Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/bDwHpMbdho0
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is calling for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance “under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior,” to fight back against the establishment of the New World Order.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here:
https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=JHWYT_Abp.Vigano_Anti-Globalism_111821
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
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