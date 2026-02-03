How Can These 10 Sigma Events Even Be Happening All at Once

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Record cold is hitting the tropics with freeze warnings in Miami, Bahamas, and Cuba brining in the coldest in 250+ years. Gold and silver just crashed in the worst single-day wipeout in human history, erasing $15 trillion as entire valleys in Sicily are sliding away.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/