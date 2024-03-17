Mystery Babylon

2Thess lesson #60; Babylon is never referenced as anything except evil in scripture. A study into Revelation chapter 17 gives greater insight into the coming, Tribulation especially the aspect of a one world religion. Satan is the creator of many religious systems, and it will be a one world, beast system that comes together for the 7 years of tribulation. The current Church Age dispensation is witnessing and feeling the birth pangs of this being built all around us!