The National Guard Has Taken Over The Roosevelt Hotel In New York 👀
They have blacked out the name of the hotel “The Roosevelt” on the sign
National Guard stopping Americans saying “This is no longer a hotel” it is a Migrant Center for illegals. Restaurants also taken over.
