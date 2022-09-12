Hospital Interview - Terrorists from Azov who Survived - Wounded by the Ukrainian Strike of the POW Prison Facility.

Exclusive!
We have interviewed terrorists from Azov who were wounded by the Ukrainian strike.
I think many in the Donbass would prefer this Azov man to lie in the ground, rather than argue while lying in a hospital bed with a dandy mustache of his.
On camera they still say that Ukraine hit them by accident, but it becomes clear that they already start to understand everything.
To be continued.
