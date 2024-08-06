Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 6, 2024 – GLOBAL MARGIN CALL craters markets as financial contagion spreads

- Financial markets collapsing and the potential for world war. (0:03)

- Storm Debby saturating Florida and Georgia with rain. (1:36)

- Global financial crisis and the "carry trade." (7:01)

- US government debt and spending will collapse the #dollar and US empire. (18:35)

- Government stimulus and emergency liquidity injection during economic crises. (23:07)

- Asset protection with #gold. (43:39)

- CIVIL WAR: Democratic plan to block Trump presidency through 14th Amendment. (49:50)

- RFK Jr.'s bizarre prank involving a dead bear in Central Park. (1:00:39)

- Emergency preparedness for hurricane Debby in Florida. (1:14:18)

- Hurricane impact: Flooding, power outages, and evacuations. (1:19:24)

- Emergency preparedness, communication, and asset preservation during natural disasters. (1:27:31)

- SERMON: The importance of prioritizing values over material wealth during financial crises. (1:51:54)

- Gold as a store of value and protection from economic deception. (1:56:40)

- Prioritizing personal growth over material wealth. (2:01:55)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/