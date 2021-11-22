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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 8) The U.S. Inc. Sold California to China for its Debt - Justice Anna Webinar
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110 views • November 22, 2021
The Chinese has to understand that who sold them California has no standing to sell any land belongs to The United States of America. The American Federation is not the Federal subcontractors. As American State Assembly officer you should have the obligation to hold the Public Law, support your American government, support the Union and the Federation. It's my Job to warn you and my job to tell you if you are in danger. California being given a chance. We don't function in terms of democracy, it's a British Territorial governing way and not American republic way. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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