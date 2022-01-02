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Affidavit Testimony by Bingo
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61 views • January 02, 2022
Bingo shares how the government is trying to get businesses to do their dirty work for them and how we can go out and help educate businesses and take our freedoms back.
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
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#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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