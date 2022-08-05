Sudden Market REVERSAL Possible - Be Prepared To Get Out Of Stocks | Chris Vermeulen

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The current rally in the stock market could continue, or it could reverse suddenly, says Chris Vermeulen of The Technical Traders. Extreme caution is necessary. "This market could roll over very quickly," he says. Within days, investors could lose all their recent gains. A further downturn in stocks could put pressure on precious metals and miners, he says.